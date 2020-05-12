Four migrant labourers – one in Haryana and 3 in Uttar Pradesh – were killed in road accidents on Tuesday, 12 May, on their way home.A migrant labourer was killed, while another was seriously injured after being hit by a car on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near the Ambala Cantonment early on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing the police. The driver of the vehicle is at large.The Haryana incident reportedly occurred when a group of migrants were on their way to their village in Bihar from Ludhiana on foot. According to one of the labourers, they decided to walk back home since they were not able to register themselves for boarding one of the 'shramik' trains being run to transport migrants, PTI reported.In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, a woman and her daughter were killed in a truck accident, while in Raebareli, a 25-year-old was killed while on his way to Bihar on a cycle, NDTV reported.Many migrants have hit the roads to travel back to their hometowns amid the lockdown which has left many without jobs and income.The latest spate of deaths comes close on the heels of a major accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, where a freight train ran over 14 migrant labourers on 8 May.(With inputs from PTI and NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.