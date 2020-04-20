Lockdown in Telangana Extended Till 7 May, Food Delivery Banned

The Telangana government on Sunday, 19 April, decided to extend the lockdown in the state until 7 May, four days longer than the nation-wide lockdown announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"No relaxation will be given in the state of Telangana," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, adding, "By 1 May, we pray to god and with our best efforts, we will be in a better condition. Everyday, more people are getting discharged. But we may get new cases in the meantime. That's why we have to be careful."

The announcement was made after a meeting of the state cabinet led by KCR. The CM explained that by 7 May all existing containment zones (in Telangana) would have completed their 14-day mandatory isolation.