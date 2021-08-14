Will Lockdown Be Imposed in Bengaluru? Here's What Karnataka Govt Has Said

Amid rumours about imposition of lockdown in Bengaluru, as the city witnesses a slight spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday, 14 August, reiterated that it had 'no such plans.'

"Curfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things...there is no proposal before the government to abruptly impose lockdown in Bengaluru," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, reported The News Minute.

He added that there would be a detailed discussion about this after 15 August.

"Our aim is to control the spread of coronavirus cases from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka, and we should stop the third wave," he added.