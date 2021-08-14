Will Lockdown Be Imposed in Bengaluru? Here's What Karnataka Govt Has Said
Bengaluru recorded over 1,600 fresh COVID-19 cases on 13 August.
Amid rumours about imposition of lockdown in Bengaluru, as the city witnesses a slight spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday, 14 August, reiterated that it had 'no such plans.'
"Curfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things...there is no proposal before the government to abruptly impose lockdown in Bengaluru," Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, reported The News Minute.
He added that there would be a detailed discussion about this after 15 August.
"Our aim is to control the spread of coronavirus cases from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka, and we should stop the third wave," he added.
Spike in COVID-19 Cases
On 13 August, Karnataka reported 1,669 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths of which 425 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban district.
Other districts including Dakshina Kannada (390), Udupi (115), Hassan (113), Mysuru (106), also recorded fresh cases.
While Bengaluru reported five deaths, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported three deaths each.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
