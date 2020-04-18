Maha Govt Allows Conditional Travel for 1 Lakh Migrant Workers

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow over one lakh migrant sugarcane workers to return to their native villages amid the lockdown subject to the carrying out of medical tests in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, state Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said on Friday, 17 April.

A statement from the minister’s office said 1.31 lakh sugarcane workers are living in temporary shelters provided in the premises of 38 sugarcane factories in the state, while several others are stuck elsewhere.

The lockdown, which has hit migrant workers hard due to the ban on movement and has resulted in sporadic outpouring of anger, is in force across the country till 3 May.