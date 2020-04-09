Lockdown: Biker Drags Cop for 50 Metre to Evade Checking in Mumbai

A 40-year-old policeman was injured when he was dragged for around 50 metre by a motorcyclist, who tried to evade checking at Wadibunder in South Mumbai on Thursday, 9 April amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

The incident took place at P D'Mello Road, where motorcyclist Khajabi Shaikh Naim (42) dragged assistant police inspector Vijendra Dhurat, who tried to intercept the two- wheeler, the official said.