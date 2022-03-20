Locals Torch Station in Bettiah After Man Allegedly Killed in Police Custody
Aniruddh Kumar allegedly died in police custody following which an agitated mob torched the local police station.
Ruckus erupted in Bettiah district of Bihar after a man allegedly died in police custody on Saturday, 19 March. Angered by the incident, the villagers torched the Balthar police station along with the police vehicles and policeman died among the ruckus.
The man whose death sparked the violence was identified as Aniruddh Kumar.
What's the Full Story?
According to reports, Aniruddh was picked up by the Balthar police from his home in Aryanagar while he was playing DJ on the occasion of Holi.
The locals have claimed that he died in police custody due to police assault.
The news of the death agitated the locals, prompting them to protest which soon turned violent.
The agitated mob torched the police station, and the vehicles present at the station. The mob also reportedly resorted to stone pelting on the people passing by.
The cops initially fled the scene and later returned with additional police force. According to reports, police have claimed that the Aniruddh's death was caused by bee-stings.
Police Claims Death Due to Bee-Stings
Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of police, Betthiya district said:
"When the man came to the police station he was attacked by a hive of bees, he was taken to the hospital where he died. He didn't die due to police assault. This is a rumor. A constable was also killed. The agitated mob set ablaze three police vehicles, a fire-brigade vehicle along with two private vehicles. The situation is under control now."
Responding on the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Custodial death in Bettiah is unfortunate, earlier too police have killed people in custody. There's administrative anarchy in Bihar. Assembly speaker has himself claimed that police doesn't listen to him. CM Nitish Kumar can't handle the state," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.
(With inputs from news agency ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.