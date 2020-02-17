Massive Fire Breaks Out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai’s Mazagaon
The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm.
The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai’s Mazagaon

PTI
India

A massive fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area in Mumbai on Monday, 17 February a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm, the official said.

Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building after the fire.

“It is a level-4 (massive) fire. Sixteen fire engines have been deployed to douse the flames. Firefighting efforts are on. There is no report of any injury,” he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The building was earlier known as the Sales Tax Bhavan. But, since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, it is now called the GST Bhavan.

