Massive Fire Breaks Out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai’s Mazagaon
A massive fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area in Mumbai on Monday, 17 February a civic official said.
There was no report of any casualty.
The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm, the official said.
Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building after the fire.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.
The building was earlier known as the Sales Tax Bhavan. But, since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, it is now called the GST Bhavan.
