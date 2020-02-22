In Letter, 160 Activists Protest Modi-Trump ‘Fascist Alliance’

The "fascist alliance" between "forces attempting to erode democracy and curb freedom of speech and religion" is dangerous not just for India but the world as a whole, a group of over 160 academicians, activists and students from Gujarat said in an open letter against the "Namaste Trump" event.

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on 24 February and will take part along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an event, christened 'Namaste Trump’, in the newly-constructed Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

"With a spectacular rise in global fascism today, this alignment between the largest democracy in the world and the most powerful one is dangerous not only for India, but for the world as a whole. We cannot in good conscience support this alliance between forces that are attempting to erode democracy and curb freedom of speech and religion," the 168 signatories said in the letter.