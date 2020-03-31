Leopard Spotted in Chandigarh, Residents Asked to Stay Indoors
The police on Tuesday, 31 March, asked residents in Chandigarh’s southern sectors to stay indoors after there were reports of a leopard being sighted in the area.
"We received information that a leopard was seen in the area. Some pug marks had also been noticed. However, we intimated the wildlife officials and a search was on," Inspector Baldev Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh, said.
He said that residents have been asked to stay indoors as a search is being conducted.
"Residents have been asked to check their lawns and backyards or other such places where the wild animal could be hiding," the SHO said.
Police were also using drone-fitted with camera to conduct the search.
On Monday morning, a ‘leopard-like animal’ was spotted in Chandigarh's upscale Sector 5 residential area, following which it was rescued by forest and wildlife officials.
Stags have also been seen crossing roads in the northern sectors of Chandigarh in recent days.
Currently, Chandigarh Union Territory is under curfew, a measure to check the spread of coronavirus.
