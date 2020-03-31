Leopard Spotted in Chandigarh, Residents Asked to Stay Indoors

The police on Tuesday, 31 March, asked residents in Chandigarh’s southern sectors to stay indoors after there were reports of a leopard being sighted in the area.

"We received information that a leopard was seen in the area. Some pug marks had also been noticed. However, we intimated the wildlife officials and a search was on," Inspector Baldev Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh, said.

He said that residents have been asked to stay indoors as a search is being conducted.

"Residents have been asked to check their lawns and backyards or other such places where the wild animal could be hiding," the SHO said.