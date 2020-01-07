Leave Past Behind, Return to Campus: JNU VC to Students

Later, interacting with reporters, he said the campus has its own security.

"If there is a law and order situation we do not rush to the police immediately. We see if our security can handle it.

"The campus has its own security. On Sunday, when we saw that there is a possibility of aggressive behaviour among students, we informed the police," he said.

When asked about the resignation of the hostel wardens, the VC said “Our wardens haven't resigned. There is no such resignation that have taken place. Some protesting students surrounded our wardens, shouted on them and humiliated them. Is it way to have any dialogue?”

The police has also come under flak for reaching after the mob had dispersed after running amok.

More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening after a mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property.