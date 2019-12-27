QMumbai: Ashok Chavan Likely to Get Key Portfolio & More
1. Ashok Chavan Likely to Get Key Portfolio
After much deliberation, Congress has submitted to the party high command a list of probable candidates to be inducted into the state cabinet. The much-awaited cabinet expansion is expected to take place next week. It was postponed due to Congress’s indecisiveness. Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat confirmed on Thursday that the party’s list of probable ministers is now ready. “We have prepared the list. Discussions obviously take time. There was no deliberate delay,” Thorat said.
There are about 10 posts of ministers to be filled from Congress’ quota in the Shiv Sena-led Mahavikas Aghadi government. Sources in the party told Mumbai Mirror that former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is likely to be inducted into the cabinet.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
2. Oppose CAA Strongly or Else You Will Land up in Detention Centres: Prakash Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar held a rally at Dadar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register for Citizens (NRC) on Thursday, claiming that 16% of Maharashtra’s population doesn’t have the documents to prove their citizenship.
“The choice is yours. You should oppose the Act strongly or be prepared to land up in detention centres,” Ambedkar warned those belonging to the nomadic tribes, adding about 40% of Hindus in India will be affected by the Centre’s move.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Yuva Sena to Urge CM to Cancel Student Polls
The Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena which had opposed student elections when they were first announced earlier this year, now plans to renew its demand with a Sena chief minister leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. The Yuva Sena plans to place its demand before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray next week.
Student elections in the state were slated for August-September this year after a gap of 25 years, but were postponed by the government citing “need for security staff for the Assembly elections”. The Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 has provision for conducting student elections.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Shiv Sena Corporator, His Aides Booked for Extortion
A Shiv Sena corporator from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and around 20 of his supporters have been booked for allegedly manhandling a supervisor of a private contractor and demanding ₹1 lakh from him, an officer said on Thursday.
The corporator, Mahesh Gaikwad, and others were booked by Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Wednesday.
“On Wednesday , Gaikwad and his followers went to the site in Kalyan, where the supervisor and other staff of a private contractor were carrying out the work of laying cables for a private telecom company,” the official said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Woman Arrested for Selling Baby to Childless Couple for Rs 90,000
Bhiwandi police arrested a 40-year-old woman and is on the lookout for her 17-year-old son for allegedly selling a five-month-old child for Rs 90,000. The infant, identified as Armaan, was rescued from Ghodbandar Road Tuesday by the police.
According to Shanti Nagar police, a case on charges of missing and kidnapping was registered by the child’s uncle, Ismail Ansari, Sunday. “The child’s parents, Istiyaq and Aasma Ansari, are hearing and speech impaired. They also have a three-year-old daughter,” an officer said.
(Source: The Indian Express)