QMumbai: Ashok Chavan Likely to Get Key Portfolio & More

After much deliberation, Congress has submitted to the party high command a list of probable candidates to be inducted into the state cabinet. The much-awaited cabinet expansion is expected to take place next week. It was postponed due to Congress’s indecisiveness. Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat confirmed on Thursday that the party’s list of probable ministers is now ready. “We have prepared the list. Discussions obviously take time. There was no deliberate delay,” Thorat said.

There are about 10 posts of ministers to be filled from Congress’ quota in the Shiv Sena-led Mahavikas Aghadi government. Sources in the party told Mumbai Mirror that former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

(Source: Mumbai Mirror)