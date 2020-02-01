QMumbai: Book School That Held Pro-CAA Event, Says Cong & More

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Karnataka police’s action against the parent and teacher of a school for staging a play criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party has also demanded a similar action against the management of a Mumbai-based school, which had organised an event to support the CAA and NRC two weeks ago.

The Bidar police on Thursday arrested a parent and a teacher on charges of sedition for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a play in their school. The school management, too, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson, said, “It is strange that BJP leaders organised a programme in a Mumbai school in support of the CAA and the NRC, while at the same time voices against the Act are being suppressed.

Source: Hindustan Times