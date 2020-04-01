QBullet: COVID-19 Cases Spike to 1,397; NREGS Wages Go Up

The number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 1,397 on Tuesday, 31 March casualties mounted to 35 while Assam became the latest state to come under the grip of the pandemic.

Much of Tuesday’s figures were boosted by Maharashtra where 82 new cases surfaced with Mumbai accounting for 59 of them, the state health department said. The total number of infections in Mumbai stood at 151.

Maharashtra now has 302 positive cases, followed by Kerala at 241. Tamil Nadu which reported 50 new cases, now has 124 cases, said Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

(Source: Hindustan Times)