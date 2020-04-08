QBullet: Centre May Extend Lockdown; India Partially Lifts HCQ Ban
1. Centre May Extend Lockdown as Several States Pitch for It
The Centre is contemplating extending the three-week national lockdown beyond 14 April to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A succession of state governments — such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, and now Madhya Pradesh — have in the past couple of days come out in favour of retaining all or most of the existing curbs.
While a final decision is expected nearer to the deadline, the current thinking appears inclined towards prolonging most restrictions — especially those aimed at enforcing social distancing.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Test, Trace, Treat in Delhi’s 5T Plan
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 7 April, laid out a five-point blueprint to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), declaring that testing will be ramped up and the scope of treatment widened – an indication that the Capital was bracing for the possible ballooning of the pathogen that has ravaged several metropolises across the world.
Fifty one new cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total in the Capital to 576, out of which 333 patients are linked to the mid-March congregation of a Muslim missionary group, Tablighi Jamaat, in Nizamuddin that has now become the country’s largest hotspot for COVID-19 infections.
At a news briefing, the chief minister said that Delhi has formed a “5T plan” — testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, and tracking — and that his government was prepared to scale up resources to treat up to 30,000 active COVID-19 patients at the same time, if needed.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. India Partially Lifts Ban on HCQ Export
India has partially eased restrictions on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, cited by some as key to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to fulfil existing orders and to meet the needs of neighbouring countries.
People in the know said existing orders from other countries for the two drugs will be cleared only after meeting all domestic requirements. India initially banned exports of hydroxychloroquine on 25 March to ensure adequate domestic supplies. Rules were tightened on 4 April by barring exports from special economic zones and export-oriented units.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. As Case Count Nears 5000, Govt Plans Big Testing Push in Make-Or-Break Week
As the last week of the three-week lockdown begins, amid indications that some restrictions may continue post 14 April, the government is preparing to massively scale up testing for COVID-19 over the next few days. Sources said the test results during this “make-or-break week” will be a deciding factor in determining whether the lockdown continues or not.
With 508 new cases being confirmed in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases detected across the country touched 4,789 on Tuesday. While 124 people have died so far, 353 have been discharged.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Kerala Plan: No Flights Till End of May, Schools Only for Exams
A task force of experts constituted by the Kerala government has recommended district-wise, phase-by-phase relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown measures post 14 April, lasting till after middle of May, while keeping a close eye on the number of new infections in the state.
The 17-member task force headed by former chief secretary KM Abraham, that submitted the report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday evening, said large-scale movement of people across international and state boundaries should not be considered till the situation was “under control in every state”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Maharashtra COVID Cases Tally Crosses 1,000 Mark
With 150 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 7 April, crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,018, the highest for any state. This was the steepest one-day rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra and came on a day when Maharashtra recorded 12 COVID-19 related deaths and took the state’s death toll from the pandemic to 64, state health department officials said.
Of the 150, 116 new cases in Maharashtra were reported from Mumbai, which accounts now for 642, the highest among Indian cities.
Also on Tuesday, Mumbai reported 100 new cases and five deaths, taking the total number of infections in the city to 590 and deaths to 40. Mumbai has over 60% of the total positive cases in Maharashtra. Two high risk areas in Mumbai have been identified as Dharavi, and the Worli Koliwada area.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Mehbooba Shifted to Detention at Her Home
Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP head, has been shifted to her residence in Srinagar, where she will continue to remain under detention, an official order issued on Tuesday, 7 April, said.
The government order said the Peoples Democratic Party leader is being moved from a subsidiary jail on MA Road in Srinagar to her Fairview residence that will serve as a subsidiary jail.
Mehbooba Mufti, who was charged under the Public Safety Act, has been under detention since 5 August last year, when the Constitution’s Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. CRPF Jawan Killed in Kashmir Militant Attack
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, 7 April.
An official said unknown militants surfaced at Goriwan in Bijbehara in the afternoon and hurled a grenade and opened fire on a law and order patrol of the CRPF.
A CRPF Head Constable, Shiv Lal Netam from Chhattisgarh, suffered injuries in the attack and was declared brought dead at a hospital. He belonged to the CRPF’s 116 Battalion.
(Source: The Hindu)
9. Wuhan, Where It All Began, to Reopen After 76 Days
The central Chinese city of Wuhan will on Wednesday, 8 April, finally start to lift a lockdown that has trapped millions for more than two months after it emerged as the first epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. People will be allowed to leave the city via road, rail and air, and more non-essential businesses will open their doors again.
The first step towards lifting of the lockdown comes in the backdrop of China reporting on Tuesday zero deaths from the disease for the first time since the national health commission (NHC) started to publish data in January.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
