QBullet: Centre May Extend Lockdown; India Partially Lifts HCQ Ban

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 7 April, laid out a five-point blueprint to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), declaring that testing will be ramped up and the scope of treatment widened – an indication that the Capital was bracing for the possible ballooning of the pathogen that has ravaged several metropolises across the world.

Fifty one new cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total in the Capital to 576, out of which 333 patients are linked to the mid-March congregation of a Muslim missionary group, Tablighi Jamaat, in Nizamuddin that has now become the country’s largest hotspot for COVID-19 infections.

At a news briefing, the chief minister said that Delhi has formed a “5T plan” — testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, and tracking — and that his government was prepared to scale up resources to treat up to 30,000 active COVID-19 patients at the same time, if needed.

(Source: Hindustan Times)