QBullet: Modi Chairs Cabinet Via Video; UK PM in ICU For COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 6 April, advised his ministers to prepare for a ‘new normal’ post the lockdown, asking them to work towards mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19 even as he said the country needed to brace for a long battle against the disease.

While emphasising the need to maintain a strict vigil on the coronavirus situation and ensure implementation of relief measures, Modi said at a video-linked cabinet meeting that it was also essential to strategise for emergent conditions, including a graded plan to slowly reopen activity outside of hotspot areas.

(Source: The Times of India)