QBullet: Modi Chairs Cabinet Via Video; UK PM in ICU For COVID-19
1. COVID-19 Lockdown: Prepare for ‘New Normal’, Draft Biz Continuity Plans, PM Tells Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 6 April, advised his ministers to prepare for a ‘new normal’ post the lockdown, asking them to work towards mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19 even as he said the country needed to brace for a long battle against the disease.
While emphasising the need to maintain a strict vigil on the coronavirus situation and ensure implementation of relief measures, Modi said at a video-linked cabinet meeting that it was also essential to strategise for emergent conditions, including a graded plan to slowly reopen activity outside of hotspot areas.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Battling Coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson Shifted to Intensive Care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been taken into intensive care, Downing Street has said.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday, 6 April.
A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said, “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. President, PM, MPs to Take a Pay Cut to Fund Govt's Efforts to Fight COVID-19
The Union Cabinet on Monday, 6 April, approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 percent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.
The President, Vice President, and governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Briefing reporters, the minister said the Cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 percent from 1 April 2020 for one year.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Tablighi Jamaat Chief Sent Second Notice With Three More Questions
The Delhi Police’s crime branch, which is probing the Tablighi Jamaat chief and his associates, has sent a second notice to Maulana Saad seeking answers to three more questions related to the religious gatherings in mid-March at the group’s six-storey headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti, which has emerged as the largest hotspot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
Saad and six other top Jamaat functionaries have been booked for violating several prohibitory orders issued to stop the spread of the disease (COVID-19) under sections of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Saad also faces charges of criminal conspiracy.
The Jamaat headquarters, also known as Markaz, has been linked to over 1,445 infections so far, or about 35% of the total cases in India across 17 states and union territories, as per details made available by the Union Health Ministry.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. American Fatalities Cross 10,000; NY Death Rate Flattens
The US death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, 6 April, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicentre of America’s deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced non-essential businesses must stay shut until 29 April. “Now is not the time to be lax,” he told reporters.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Indian Zoo Authorities Go on High Alert as Tiger in US Zoo Tests Positive for COVID-19
In the wake of a report from the US where a tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York tested COVID-19 positive, India on Monday, 6 April, kept its zoos, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves on “highest“ alert, asking authorities to watch the big cats on 24x7 basis for any abnormal behaviour and take “immediate preventive measures to stop transmission and spread of the virus from human to animals and vice versa”.
With 2,967 tigers, India is currently home to 75% of the global tiger population. The Bronx Zoo incident is the first known case in the world where a human infected an animal with COVID-19 and has sent alarm bells ringing across the globe, especially among pet owners. There is, however, no evidence to suggests that pets are at risk.
(Source: The Times of India)
Also Read : Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for COVID-19
7. Kits to Be Rationed Ahead of Antibody Testing This Week
States across the country will soon receive half a million antibody testing kits from the Centre, as India embarks on more aggressive testing in so-called containment zones and clusters.
“We have ordered about 500,000 rapid testing kits that we should get by 8 or 9 April, and will be deployed in states as per the requirement,” said Raman R Gangakhedkar, chief, epidemiology and communicable disease, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
According to an ICMR advisory, rapid testing kits (for antibody tests or blood tests) need to be deployed in areas where mass testing is required, such as evacuation camps, large cluster areas, and camps for migrant workers.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Staff Test Positive, Wockhardt Shut, Top Hospitals Face Sealing Threat
Jaslok Hospital became the second top private hospital in Mumbai to be sealed on Monday, 6 April, after 10 more of its staff members, including doctors and nurses, tested positive for coronavirus.
Samples of over 1,000 staffers have been sent for testing. Earlier in the day, Wockhardt Hospital was shut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the number of positive cases among its staff members rose to 54 and all its patients were moved out.
In Delhi, two hospitals have been partially shut due to COVID-19 cases among staff members. Kolkata also saw partial shut-down of a government hospital.
Jaslok and Wockhardt have been declared containment zones and their OPDs shut and all admissions stopped. Two other hospitals in Mumbai were declared containment zones earlier.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Medical Workers Being Targeted for Raising Issues of Protective Gear, Says AIIMS RDA
The Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over healthcare professionals being reportedly targeted for raising issues related to the availability of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing kits and quarantine facilities.
Condemning the targeting of medical workers on social media, the AIIMS RDA said such inputs should be viewed constructively and urged the government to consider creating a healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers.
In the letter, the resident doctors lauded Modi’s strong leadership in handling COVID-19 pandemic and said the declaration of lockdown to allow the healthcare facilities and state administration to step up their preparedness was another welcome step.
(Source: The Indian Express)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)