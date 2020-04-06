QBullet: India Takes Part in #9pm9minutes; UK PM in Hosp for Tests
1. Nation Takes Part in PM Modi’s Nine-Minutes ‘Lights-Off’ Exercise, Many Burst Crackers
At 9 pm on Sunday, 5 April, the country participated in the nine-minutes ‘lights-off’ exercise as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat coronavirus. Several people stood in their balconies in and lit lamps and candles. Many, however, also burst firecrackers and assembled outside their homes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lit a candle as part of the no-lights exercise.
As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard.
At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had reminded people to light up lamps on Sunday night. “#9pm9minute”, the PM tweeted to remind people of the exercise.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Will Do What We Can: Modi on US Request for Meds
India has made it known to the United States that it is a “responsible country” and will do all it can to supply hydroxychloroquine, a prophylactic for health care workers fighting against coronavirus, but only after making its own 1.3 billion population secure against the pandemic.
“We will do all what we can” was what Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump during a call on Saturday, 4 April.
Trump urged Modi to “release the amounts we ordered”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital for Tests
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday in what Downing Street said was a “precautionary step” because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.
“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said.
“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” Downing Street said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. India Toll Hits 100; Delhi Tally 503
The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) topped 100 on Sunday, 5 April, as the total infections crossed 4,000 – 503 of them in Delhi – with the central government pegging the doubling rate of the pathogen’s spread at 4.1 days, a figure it said would have stood at 7.4 in the absence of the Nizamuddin cluster.
Sixteen fresh deaths and 514 new infections were reported on Sunday, the 12th day of a national lockdown that has been put in place to break the chain of infections. “Our focus is that we chase the virus, rather than the virus chasing us,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said during a news briefing.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. PPE Shortage Back in Focus as Four Nurses Test Positive
Four nurses from the Delhi State Cancer Institute tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday, 5 April, taking the total number of health care workers — doctors, nurses, sanitation staff — who have been infected in the city to 24.
The spate of infections brings into focus the risks frontline workers face and the need for them to be adequately equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), stocks of which are believed to be in short supply.
At least three doctors in the national capital are suspected to have been infected by their patients while for several others – such as the two doctors and six nurses from Delhi State Cancer Institute and a resident doctor from AIIMS — the source of infection is unclear.
Experts link the infections to the lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. COVID-19: Testing, Treatment Now Available for Free Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme
The Central government has decided to provide free testing and treatment of Coronavirus under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.
This, it notes, will help more than 50 crore Ayushman beneficiaries to avail free testing and treatment in designated private hospitals across India.
Confirming this Dr. Indu (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat said this would allow beneficiaries to get timely and standard treatment.
The announcement has come with India registering on Sunday morning an increase of 302 cases in the last 12 hours. The total number of positive cases has risen to 3,374 in India (including 3,030 active cases, 267 cured/discharged/migrated people and 77 deaths), according to the Health Ministry.
(Source: The Hindu)
7. Tracking Phone Locations, Delhi Police Lodge 176 FIRs for Breaking Quarantine
After the Delhi government shared more than 25,000 phone numbers of people under home quarantine with the Delhi Police, 176 FIRs have been registered against people whose phone location suggested they had stepped out of their residence.
According to senior police officers, SHOs across the capital’s 15 police districts have been handed the phone numbers that fall in their jurisdiction, and are scanning movement of people using mobile towers. Fourteen districts have compiled the data so far.
“Some officers, after tracking the phone, are also conducting surprise visits. In one such case in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, they found a man who was supposed to be in home quarantine taking an evening walk. An FIR was registered against him. In South Campus, police found a man on a morning walk, and booked him under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” an officer said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Govt Estimates: In Next 2 Months, Need 27 Million N95 Masks, 50,000 Ventilators
Estimating a spike in demand for personal protective equipment and diagnostic kits in the fight against COVID-19, the central government has calculated that the country will require about 27 million N95 masks, 15 million PPEs, 1.6 million diagnostic kits, and 50,000 ventilators in next two months, The Indian Express has learnt.
According to sources, this was conveyed to industry representatives during a meeting on April 3 of the empowered group of officials on “coordinating with private sector, NGOs and international organisations”, which is headed by the NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
“Demand for 27 million N95 masks, 1.6 million testing kits and 15 million PPEs by June 2020 is estimated and actions are being taken to procure them,” sources quoted an official as saying during the meeting that was also attended by FICCI representatives.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Coronavirus: Some Schools Monitor Diya Lighting by Students
Parents cried foul on Sunday, 5 April, as several schools monitored whether their students lit diyas at 9 p.m. as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressured by a letter from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) asking for an action taken report.
The Ministry later clarified that no coercion was intended and that participation was voluntary.
“I got a call from the parent representative at our school, asking me to comply with the government’s directions. I was livid, and told her it was more important that the government distribute personal protective equipment to hospital workers than monitoring children lighting diyas,” said one angry parent, with children in Class 5 and 7 at a south Delhi school, who did not wish to be named. “The representative said there was a lot of pressure on the school.”
(Source: The Hindu)