QBullet: India Takes Part in #9pm9minutes; UK PM in Hosp for Tests

At 9 pm on Sunday, 5 April, the country participated in the nine-minutes ‘lights-off’ exercise as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat coronavirus. Several people stood in their balconies in and lit lamps and candles. Many, however, also burst firecrackers and assembled outside their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lit a candle as part of the no-lights exercise.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard.

At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had reminded people to light up lamps on Sunday night. “#9pm9minute”, the PM tweeted to remind people of the exercise.

(Source: The Indian Express)