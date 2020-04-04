QBullet: Cases Rise to 2,547; All J&K Jobs Reserved for Domiciles

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,547 on Friday, 3 April, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Out of these, 2,322 are active cases, while 162 people have recovered or discharged from the hospital. The death toll from the highly contagious Covid-19 disease stood at 62. One person migrated from the country.

Maharashtra is the most-affected state with 335 cases and 16 deaths. To combat the spread, Maharashtra government has declared 30 government hospitals of the state as Covid-19 hospitals with the availability of total of 2,305 beds.

Tamil Nadu is the second most affected Indian state with 309 cases and one death followed by Kerala with 286 cases and two deaths.

(Source: Mint)