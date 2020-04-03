QBullet: PM Modi to Share Video Msg Today; 2,069 COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, 2 April, that he would share a video message on Friday morning, but did not specify further details.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi and English.

Many believe his message could be related to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The PM has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

(Source: NDTV)