QBullet: COVID-19 Cases Spike to 1,834; Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled

437 new coronavirus cases were reported in India on Wednesday, 1 April, the highest increase in COVID-19 positive patients in a day so far, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,834.

The data released by the health ministry on Wednesday also showed 41 deaths related to COVID-19, an increase in six since Tuesday. According to the health ministry, 20 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total of those who have recovered till now to 144.

(Source: NDTV)