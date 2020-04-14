QBullet: PM to Address Nation at 10 AM; Total Cases Rise to 9,352

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, 14 April, the day when the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends, to spell out the future course of action against containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossing the 9,000-mark on Monday, including 324 deaths, the spread of COVID-19 cases to almost half the districts in the country is likely to weigh on the mind of the Centre in crafting a graded approach.

In a four-hour meeting between PM Modi and state chief ministers on Saturday, a broad consensus had emerged that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks till April-end.

(Source: The Indian Express)