QBullet: Odisha Lockdown Extended; Centre Releases COVID-19 Fund
1. Odisha First to Extend Lockdown Till 30 April
Odisha on Thursday, 9 April, became the first state to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown by another fortnight till 30 April, with CM Naveen Patnaik saying that his cabinet took the hard decision without waiting for the Centre to make a move because saving lives should take precedence over everything else.
In a video message to the people, Patnaik said the state would request the Centre to extend the lockdown in the rest of the the country by the same duration and keep on hold any plan it might have to resume train and flight services.“While the Centre seems to be in favour of extending the lockdown, too, it has not made its decision public yet,” he said. Odisha intends to test one lakh people soon using rapid testing kits.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Coronavirus: 816 Cases Jolt India Amid Harder Curbs
The Centre on Thursday, 9 April, approved an emergency response package worth Rs 15,000 crore to control the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was considering dividing the Indian Railways into three zones for a staggered exit from the nationwide lockdown, even as it opened a new front in the battle to halt the outbreak by creating over 1,100 containment zones.
On Thursday, India reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, adding 816 infections to take the total case count up to 6,701, according to a compilation of the official data released by states.
Fifty-three fresh deaths were also reported on a day the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revised its testing strategy. All people with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose in COVID-19 hot spots or cluster areas will now be tested.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Modi to Trump: We Shall Win Together
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 April, said India will do everything possible to help in humanity’s fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump who thanked India for the decision to allow the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.
PM Modi’s remark came after President Trump thanked India for allowing the export of the drug, which has been touted as a possible cure for COVID-19.
“Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday .
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Indore Records a First, Doctor Dies of COVID-19
A 62-year-old medical practitioner died of coronavirus in Indore on Thursday, 9 April, taking to 22 the death toll in the biggest city in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.
The state’s death toll is now 33, with eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to state officials.
The Indore physician’s death is perhaps the first instance of a medical practitioner succumbing to the virus. The private practitioner was not involved in treating COVID patients but may have contracted it from one of his patients because he continued to work, even as many other practitioners stopped practicing days ago, officials said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. 42-Year-Old Arrested Over Assault on Govt Hospital Docs
A 42-year-old interior designer was arrested late on Wednesday, 8 April, night for allegedly molesting, assaulting and threatening two women doctors of a government hospital after an altercation over maintaining social distancing at a fruit shop in south Delhi’s Gulmohar Enclave, the police said.
The man, who is a resident of south Delhi, feared that if the two women could get infected and spread the coronavirus disease if they did not maintain social distancing, and ended up abusing and harassing them, the police said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. At Noida and Ghaziabad Hotspots, Some Teething Trouble on Day 1
Over 1,000 police officers, working with officials from the district administration and state health department, ensured that 22 hotspots in Gautam Budh Nagar and 13 in Ghaziabad were sealed in a day’s time on Thursday, 9 April.
On day 1, however, some complaints about lack of supply and non-functional helpline numbers came in, even as the administration requested cooperation.
“We have allowed the supply of milk and groceries through online and door to door delivery in the entire district. Vegetables and fruit stalls are present at the gate of hotspots. Administration, police and authorities shall enable all suppliers, including Big Basket, Grofers, etc, to make deliveries. We are trying to minimise inconvenience,” said Suhas LY, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Coronavirus | Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care, Remains Under Observation
Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday, 9 April, evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital, his office said on Thursday.
Mr. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he spent three nights receiving treatment.
“The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a spokesman from his office said in an emailed statement. “He is in extremely good spirits.”
(Source: The Hindu)
8. Private Labs Seek Govt Help, Weigh Legal Steps
Private laboratories on Thursday, 9 April, urged the government to intervene after the Supreme Court asked all COVID-19 tests to be free of charge, even as experts said the judgment could impact the effective expansion of testing, which is key to the containment of the infection.
While the labs said they would obey the order, some firms were considering a legal challenge, saying it would be difficult for the laboratories to continue testing for free.
Experts said the order, while aimed at making testing easily available, may force many private firms to scale down operations at a time when the infection has reached almost every state and intensive testing is urgently required.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Starts Notifying Private Hospitals
To strengthen its medical facilities in view of increasing coronavirus cases, the state government is notifying private hospitals that, if need be, the hospitals can be used to treat COVID-19 patients at a five-day notice.
It has so far earmarked six such hospitals and is focusing on districts and cities that lack big hospitals. After earmarking a hospital, officials, depending on the need, will ask it to shift patients to other hospitals and sanitise the premises within five days.
(Source: The Indian Express)