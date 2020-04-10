QBullet: Odisha Lockdown Extended; Centre Releases COVID-19 Fund

Odisha on Thursday, 9 April, became the first state to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown by another fortnight till 30 April, with CM Naveen Patnaik saying that his cabinet took the hard decision without waiting for the Centre to make a move because saving lives should take precedence over everything else.

In a video message to the people, Patnaik said the state would request the Centre to extend the lockdown in the rest of the the country by the same duration and keep on hold any plan it might have to resume train and flight services.“While the Centre seems to be in favour of extending the lockdown, too, it has not made its decision public yet,” he said. Odisha intends to test one lakh people soon using rapid testing kits.

(Source: The Times of India)