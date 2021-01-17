Live
Latest News: Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Non-Cognizable Offence Against Actor Mahesh Manjrekar for Road Rage Incident
A non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune against actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a person over an incident of road rage on January 15, ANI reports.
Published: 17 Jan 2021, 8:34 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!