Latest News: Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’

8:58 AM , 17 Jan

Non-Cognizable Offence Against Actor Mahesh Manjrekar for Road Rage Incident

A non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune against actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a person over an incident of road rage on January 15, ANI reports.

8:34 AM , 17 Jan

Delhi Air Quality 'Severe'

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category, with overall AQI standing at 428, says System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research, ANI reports.

