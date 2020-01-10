Latest News: Indian National Pleads Guilty to Call Centre Fraud

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.
Indian National Pleads Guilty to Operating Call Centres to Scam Americans
An Indian national has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a multi-million dollar India-based call centre scam that targeted Americans, according to the Department of Justice.
(PTI)
Indian American Doctor Arrested on Charges of Illegal Distribution of Adderall
US authorities have arrested an Indian American doctor for allegedly prescribing to multiple patients a combination medication to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
(PTI)
Will Soon Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate: Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would "soon" send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, amid allegations by Republicans that she is delaying the trial.
The House of Representatives, where the Democrats enjoy a majority, had impeached Trump last month. Now, the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, needs to put Trump on trial before he can be removed from the White House.
(PTI)
