Latest News: Prez Kovind Extends Women’s Day Greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Women’s Day Greetings
President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings and best wishes to women in India and across the world.
“Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations,” he tweeted.
Facebook Says It Will Ban Ads for Medical Face Masks
Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements for medical face masks as part of an effort to prevent use of its platform to exploit people's concerns about the new coronavirus.
The ban covers advertisements on the social media platform as well as commercial listings on Facebook Marketplace, the company said.
Facebook said it would begin to enforce the ban over the next few days.
“Our teams are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, said in a statement issued late Friday.
Israeli PM Vows to Press Forth After Shortfall in Polls
A defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was “not going anywhere” even after he again fell short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies in his country's third election in less than a year.
Convening what he called an “emergency conference,” Netanyahu accused his opponents of trying to “steal the elections” by aligning with Arab-led parties he said were hostile to the state.
The election results looked to extend the country's year-old political deadlock and weaken the longtime leader as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges later this month.
The embattled Netanyahu had been looking for a decisive victory in Monday's vote, and initial exit polls had indicated his Likud party and smaller religious and nationalist allies had captured 60 seats, just one short of a majority required to form a new government.
(Source: PTI)
