Latest News: At Least 10 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Market Fire

At least 10 Palestinians were killed Thursday when a fire broke out at a busy market in central Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

The flames that spread rapidly through the market at the Nusseirat refugee camp also injured 58 people, of whom 14 were in critical condition, according to the ministry. The dead included six children and two women.

The fire burned a bakery, several stores and dozens of stalls and vehicles. The Interior Ministry said initial findings by investigators indicated a gas leak at the bakery might have started the fire.

(Source: AP)