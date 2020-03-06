Latest News: At Least 10 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Market Fire
Latest News: At Least 10 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Market Fire

At Least 10 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Market Fire

At least 10 Palestinians were killed Thursday when a fire broke out at a busy market in central Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

The flames that spread rapidly through the market at the Nusseirat refugee camp also injured 58 people, of whom 14 were in critical condition, according to the ministry. The dead included six children and two women.

The fire burned a bakery, several stores and dozens of stalls and vehicles. The Interior Ministry said initial findings by investigators indicated a gas leak at the bakery might have started the fire.

(Source: AP)

Israel’s Netanyahu Falls Short of Parliamentary Majority

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies, final election results confirmed Thursday, extending the country's year-old political deadlock and weakening the longtime leader as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.

Likud emerged as the largest individual party, with 36 seats, ahead of 33 seats for the rival Blue and White Party. But with his smaller allies, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc captured just 58 seats, well short of the 61-seat majority.

(Source: AP)

