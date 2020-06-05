Catch all the latest breaking news an updates here.At least nine people died and one was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Nawabganj police station limit in Pratapgarh. “The victims were on their way to Bhojpur in Bihar from Rajasthan to attend an event. The injured has been shifted to hospital,” the SP told ANI.An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am according to the National Center for Seismology.Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale also hit Hampi in Karnataka at 06:55 am.One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kalakote area of J&K’s Rajouri last night. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation is underway. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.