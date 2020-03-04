Latest News: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Submits Resignation
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Latest News: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Submits Resignation

The Quint
India

Catch all the latest breaking news and updates here.

NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Submits Resignation, Lawmakers Say

Lawmakers in Ukraine on Tuesday said the Parliament is gearing up for a vote to accept the resignation of the nation's prime minister.

Members of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party that dominates the parliament said Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has submitted his letter of resignation.

They said the party decided to accept Honcharuk's resignation and replace him with Denys Shmygal in a vote scheduled for Wednesday.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...