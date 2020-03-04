Latest News: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Submits Resignation

Lawmakers in Ukraine on Tuesday said the Parliament is gearing up for a vote to accept the resignation of the nation's prime minister.

Members of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party that dominates the parliament said Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has submitted his letter of resignation.

They said the party decided to accept Honcharuk's resignation and replace him with Denys Shmygal in a vote scheduled for Wednesday.