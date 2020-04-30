Latest News: Indian Man, Pregnant Wife Found Dead in New Jersey

A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near New Jersey, authorities said.

Garima Kothari was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body on 26 April by Jersey City police officers, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner, Kothari's death was ruled homicide. She suffered multiple injuries in her upper body. Additionally, the Medical Examiner determined that Kothari was approximately five months pregnant.

(Source: PTI)