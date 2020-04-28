Latest News: 2 Dead, Many Critical After Eating Wild Mushrooms

Live
2 Dead, Many Critical After Consuming Wild Mushrooms in Meghalaya
At least two persons died and several others are stated to be critical after consuming wild mushrooms at a village along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place at Lamin village under Amlarem civil sub-division on Sunday night, they said.
Morison Dhar (40) and Katdilia Khonglah (26) died after they fell seriously ill after eating the mushrooms, village headman Golden Gashnga said.
