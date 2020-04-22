Latest News: Iran’s Guard Says It Launched Military Satellite

Catch all the latest breaking news updates here.
Iran's Guard Says It Launched Satellite Amid US Tensions
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with US.
(Source: AP)
Special IG Officer Investigating, Will Release Accused Names Today: Maha Min on Palghar Incident
“A Special IG level officer in CID is investigating the matter. But I would like to mention that police arrested 101 persons within 8 hrs of the offence. We're releasing the names of accused via WhatsApp today, there's no Muslim in that list,” said Maharashtra Home Minister on Palghar incident, reported ANI.
Sensex Rises by 127 Pts, NIFTY Above 9,000
Sensex rises by 127.06 points, currently at 30,763.77. Nifty up by 23.50 points, currently at 9,004.95.
(Source: ANI)
Four Terrorists Killed in J&K's Shopian
Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
(Source: ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)