Latest News: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion at 12 PM Today

MP Cabinet Expansion at 12 PM Today
Expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet, under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to take place today at 12 PM. BJP's Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput to take oath as ministers.
(Source: ANI)
Indian-American Appointed to US Science Board
US President Donald Trump on Monday appointed Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu to country's top science board.
Babu, who is from the prestigious Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), has been appointed as a member of the National Science Board for a six-year term, the White House said on Monday, as it announced several key administrative appointments.
(Source: PTI)
