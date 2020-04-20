Latest News: Sensex Rises 160 Pts, NIFTY Above 9,300

Live
Catch all the latest breaking news updates here.
(3) NEW UPDATES
Markets: Sensex at 31,749, NIFTY Above 9,300
Sensex rises 160.41 pts to 31,749.13 in opening session; Nifty advances 45.50 pts to 9,312.25.
Won't Use Zoom App For Media Briefing From Today: K'taka Govt
“Dear all, we will not use Zoom app for media briefing from today. We will be using Cisco WebEx meeting from today. We will share details,” the Karnataka government stated on Monday, 20 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)