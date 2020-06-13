Catch all the latest news and updates here.Tania Praveen was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency in Kolkata for questioning, the agency said. She is allegedly linked to Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. She is also said to be involved in using WhatsApp number of Pakistan and is part of several WhatsApp groups of the neighbouring country.(Source: ANI)A suspected object found near Popchan/Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road in J&K by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP). The traffic has been stopped. A Joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is on the job. Further details are awaited.(Source: ANI)Two Hizbul terrorists were killed out in a precision operation that was carried out in Kulgam district-Anantnag district border of Jammu and Kashmir. Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered from them.According to Army's record the area comes under Anantnag district and as per Police record it comes under Kulgam district.(Source: ANI)A joint operation was launched in early hours today on intelligence input in Lallan of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Two terrorists have been eliminated. Operation is in progress.(Source: ANI)Three hundred and thirty three officers to join the Indian Army today after the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. 423 officers take part in the parade including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries.(Source: ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.