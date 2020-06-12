Catch the latest news updates of the day here.“Fire in four shops at British-era Crawford Market in South Mumbai; no report of injury,” said a BMC official.(Source: PTI)In Karnataka, a Bengaluru court granted bail to Amulya Leona who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA-NRC rally on 20 February, last night.(Source: ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.