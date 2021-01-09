Live
Latest News: Senior Cong Leader Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Senior Cong Leader Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away
Former External Affairs Minister and Senior Congress leader, Madhavsinh Solanki, who served as the chief minister of Gujarat four times, passed away on Saturday, 9 January at the age of 93.
Ten Infants Killed in Maharashtra's Bhandara Hospital Fire
Ten infants died after a fire broke out in a neo natal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at around 2 am on Saturday, 9 January.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 09 Jan 2021, 8:18 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!