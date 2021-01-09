Latest News: Senior Cong Leader Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away

Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

8:47 AM , 09 Jan

Senior Cong Leader Madhavsinh Solanki Passes Away

Former External Affairs Minister and Senior Congress leader, Madhavsinh Solanki, who served as the chief minister of Gujarat four times, passed away on Saturday, 9 January at the age of 93.

8:18 AM , 09 Jan

Ten Infants Killed in Maharashtra's Bhandara Hospital Fire

Ten infants died after a fire broke out in a neo natal ward of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at around 2 am on Saturday, 9 January.

