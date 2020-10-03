Latest News: India Successfully Tests Ballistic Missile ‘Shaurya’
India today successfully test-fired a new version of Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile in Balasore which can hit targets at around 800 kms range.
Girl Kills Sister in Mirzapur
A girl in Mirzapur was allegedly killed by her sister by strangling and throwing her before a train as she was creating hurdles in her love affair with a man, ANI reported quoting Sanjay Verma, ASP, Mirzapur. The accused has been arrested.
3 Attempt to Sexually Harrass Minor in Ghaziabad
Three people allegedly attempted to sexually harass a minor girl at a residential society in Sayani Gate police station area of Ghaziabad. Two people were arrested, according to ANI.
14 Girls Rescued While Being Trafficked
Fourteen girls, including 8 minors, were rescued by Ranchi RPF while they were being taken to Hyderabad.
“Their movement seemed suspicious as they were travelling without a guardian. Upon being enquired, it was learnt that they were promised jobs. A probe is underway,” Amitabh A Vardhan, Inspector RPF, Ranchi told ANI.
