Latest News: India Successfully Tests Ballistic Missile ‘Shaurya’

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:13 AM, 03 Oct

India Successfully Tests Ballistic Missile Shaurya

India today successfully test-fired a new version of Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile in Balasore which can hit targets at around 800 kms range.

9:13 AM, 03 Oct

Girl Kills Sister in Mirzapur

A girl in Mirzapur was allegedly killed by her sister by strangling and throwing her before a train as she was creating hurdles in her love affair with a man, ANI reported quoting Sanjay Verma, ASP, Mirzapur. The accused has been arrested.

9:13 AM, 03 Oct

3 Attempt to Sexually Harrass Minor in Ghaziabad

Three people allegedly attempted to sexually harass a minor girl at a residential society in Sayani Gate police station area of Ghaziabad. Two people were arrested, according to ANI.

9:13 AM, 03 Oct

14 Girls Rescued While Being Trafficked

Fourteen girls, including 8 minors, were rescued by Ranchi RPF while they were being taken to Hyderabad.

“Their movement seemed suspicious as they were travelling without a guardian. Upon being enquired, it was learnt that they were promised jobs. A probe is underway,” Amitabh A Vardhan, Inspector RPF, Ranchi told ANI.

