Latest News: Air Strikes in Northwest Syria Kill 14 Civilians

A 42-year-old Israeli national was arrested with 2.5 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday.

Shaul Borov of Jerusalem was travelling in a Delhi-bound private bus from Manali, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

He was arrested after the Kullu Police seized 2.5 kg charas from his possession during checking at TCP Bajaura on Sunday night, the SP said.

Borov came to India on a tourist visa and was on his way to Varanasi, Singh said.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him, the SP added.

(Source: PTI)