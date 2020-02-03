Latest News: Air Strikes in Northwest Syria Kill 14 Civilians

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Israeli National Held With 2.5 Kg Cannabis in Hp
A 42-year-old Israeli national was arrested with 2.5 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday.
Shaul Borov of Jerusalem was travelling in a Delhi-bound private bus from Manali, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
He was arrested after the Kullu Police seized 2.5 kg charas from his possession during checking at TCP Bajaura on Sunday night, the SP said.
Borov came to India on a tourist visa and was on his way to Varanasi, Singh said.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him, the SP added.
(Source: PTI)
Dozens of Koalas Dead After Logging at Australian Plantation
Dozens of koalas have been euthanized and some 80 more are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat was logged, prompting an Australian government investigation Monday.
Victoria's environment department said the state's conservation regulator was investigating a "very distressing incident" at a bluegum plantation near the coastal town of Portland that resulted in the deaths of dozens of koalas.
(Source: PTI)
Air Strikes in Northwest Syria Kill 14 Civilians
Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally on Sunday killed 14 civilians in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in the country's northwest, a war monitor said.
Moscow-backed government forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the jihadist-dominated region in recent weeks, chipping at its southern edge and causing tens of thousands to flee their homes.
Eight of those killed Sunday died in a regime barrel bomb attack in the town of Sarmeen, seven from the same family, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Two Jawans Injured in Bomb Blasts Triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Two jawans were injured on Sunday, 2 February, in a bomb blasts triggered by naxals in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, police said.
The incidents occurred in Dantewada and Kanker districts, officials said.
Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said a constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Police was injured in the explosion of a pressure bomb near Potali village.
In the Kanker incident, a BSF jawan sustained injuries in a landmine blast near Badetewda village during patrolling.
(Source: PTI)
