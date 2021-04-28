Live

Latest News: NCT Bill Effective from Today

10:06 AM , 28 Apr

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 Effective from Today

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, notified with effect from 27 April, will be effective today. The Act provides the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi with powers to control policies and decisions of the elected Delhi Government.

