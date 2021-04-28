Latest News: NCT Bill Effective from Today

Live
Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 Effective from Today
Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, notified with effect from 27 April, will be effective today. The Act provides the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi with powers to control policies and decisions of the elected Delhi Government.
