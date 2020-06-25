Catch the latest breaking news and updates here.Budgam Police and Army 2 RR arrested five terror associates from Narbal area during a search operation, ANI reported quoting J&K police. The terror associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather.“This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT. They've been active in the area for last few months. FIR under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered and investigation taken up,” the Budgam police said, as quoted by ANI.An encounter underway in Hardshiva area of Sopore, ANI reported quoting Jammu & Kashmir Police.An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 9 km North Northwest (NNW) of Wokha, Nagaland at 3:03 am today, ANI reported quoting National Centre for Seismology (NCS).An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck 21km South of Champhai, Mizoram at 1:14 am today, ANI reported quoting National Centre for Seismology (NCS). We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.