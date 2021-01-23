Live

Latest News: PM Modi Addresses Public Meeting in Assam

11:36 AM , 23 Jan

PM Modi Addresses Public Meeting in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound Assam’s Sivasagar district. He distributed land allotment certificated to over one lakh indigenous people in the state. Modi is scheduled to address another event in Kolkata later today.

10:07 AM , 23 Jan
KEY EVENT

Over 14K New COVID Cases in India; Over 13.5K Inoculated

India has reported 14,256 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of people who have received the vaccine stand at 13,90,592.

9:34 AM , 23 Jan

Section 144 Imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida Till 31 Jan

Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional DCP told ANI that section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida till 31 January in view of Republic Day celebrations.

9:22 AM , 23 Jan

PM Modi, Mamata to Address Events on Netaji Today

Ahead of the elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold separate events in Kolkata on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

