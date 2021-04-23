Latest News: Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 75.06 Against US Dollar

Live
Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 75.06 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The Indian rupee slumped 12 paise to 75.06 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as muted domestic equities and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country kept investors on edge. As hospitals across the country battle an oxygen shortage, India reported a new daily case record of 3,32,730 fresh cases and 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours.
