Latest News: Shooting in Chicago’s Gresham, 11 Hospitalised

The Quint
Published22 Jul 2020, 02:08 AM IST
2:06 AM, 22 Jul

Shooting in Chicago’s Gresham, 11 Hospitalised

At least 11 people have been hospitalised after a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighbourhood, news agency ANI reported quoting US media.

