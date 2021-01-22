Latest News: India Reports 14,545 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Congress Holds CWC Meeting
A meeting of the Congress Working Committee has begun. The meeting, being chaired by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, is being held via video conferencing.
(Source: ANI)
India Reports 14,545 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,06,25,428, as death toll rises to 1,53,032. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,88,688, while total discharges are at 1,02,83,708.
Fire Breaks Out at Building in Delhi's ITO Area
A fire has broken out in a building in Delh’s ITO area. At least three fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
(Source: ANI)
Abhishek Banerjee Sends Legal Notice to Suvendu for Graft Allegation
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and sought an unconditional apology from him within 36 hours for levelling corruption allegations against him.
Adhikari had made “vile, uncouth, false, malicious, and defamatory” statements against the Diamond Harbour MP during a BJP meeting at Khejuri on Tuesday, read the notice.
(Source: The Indian Express)
