Live

Latest News: Fire At Furniture Market in Delhi, None Injured

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

11:01 AM , 21 Apr

Fire Breaks Out in Furniture Market in Kirti Nagar, None Injured

A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported so far from the incident.

10:58 AM , 21 Apr
KEY EVENT

Xi Jinping to Participate in Biden’s Climate Summit

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend a US-led climate change summit on 22 April at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the advent of the new US administration in January this year.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 21 Apr 2021, 10:58 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
KEY EVENTS