Live
Latest News: PM Modi to Chair Virtual All-Party Meet on 30 January
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
PM Modi to Chair Virtual All-Party Meet on 30 January
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting, that has been called on 30 January ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament. The meeting will be held via video-conferencing.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!