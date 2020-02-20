Latest News: 16 Feared Dead After Accident in TN’s Tirupur
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Latest News: 16 Feared Dead After Accident in TN’s Tirupur

16 Feared Dead After Accident in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur District

As many as 16 people are feared dead after a collision between a private bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu. The bodies have been taken to the Tirupur government hospital.

(Source: ANI)

5 J&K Poll Officers Suspended for Dereliction of Duty

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday suspended five election officers in Kishtwar district for dereliction of duties, officials said.

The suspended Returning Officer and Assistant Returning officers failed to report for training programmes held in connection with the recently-announced panchayat by-election, they added.

(Source: PTI)

