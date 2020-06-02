Catch all the latest news and updates here.On 28 May, 6-7 terrorists while attempting to infiltrate in Naushera Sector of Jammu & Kashmir, close to Line of Control, were detected by Indian troops who in a swift operation eliminated three of the infiltrators while atleast one was seriously injured, Nagrota Corps officials said in a statement.“Operation which lasted for 4 days resulted in recovery of large cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles, one M16 A2 Rifle, one pistol, one UBGL & ammunition, grenades. Pakistan markings on eatables and a few other items indicate complicity of Pakistan,” they said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.