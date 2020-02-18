Latest News: SC to Hear Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against ED Proceedings

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest
Former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest, early morning on Tuesday, 18 February.
(Source: ANI)
Bihar Government Transfers 22 IAS Officers
22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 District Magistrates have been transferred by the Bihar government.
(Source: ANI)
Punjab: Gold Looted by 4 People, Suspects Identified
Around 30 kg gold was looted by four people from a financing company in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Monday, 17 February. Police said, "We have identified some suspects, investigation is underway".
(Source: ANI)
SC to Hear Plea Filed by Vijay Mallya Against ED Proceedings Today
Supreme Court to hear today a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya against the proceedings initiated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize his assets in India.
(Source: ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )