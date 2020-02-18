Latest News: SC to Hear Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against ED Proceedings
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest, early morning on Tuesday, 18 February.

(Source: ANI)

Bihar Government Transfers 22 IAS Officers

22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 District Magistrates have been transferred by the Bihar government.

(Source: ANI)

Punjab: Gold Looted by 4 People, Suspects Identified

Around 30 kg gold was looted by four people from a financing company in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Monday, 17 February. Police said, "We have identified some suspects, investigation is underway".

(Source: ANI)

SC to Hear Plea Filed by Vijay Mallya Against ED Proceedings Today

Supreme Court to hear today a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya against the proceedings initiated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seize his assets in India.

(Source: ANI)

