Latest News: 4 Killed, Dozens Injured in Karachi Gas Leak

4 Killed, Dozens Injured in Karachi Gas Leak
At least four died and over a dozen have been injured after gas leaked in Karachi’s Keamari on Sunday, 16 February evening, Pakistan media reported quoting police.
Two Killed in Police Encounter in Delhi
Two criminals were killed in an encounter with police in Pul Prahladpur area in Delhi. More details are awaited.
(Source: ANI)
Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Gargi Case
Delhi High Court will hear today a plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College on 6 February.
(Source: ANI)
