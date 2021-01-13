Latest News: India Reports 15,968 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

The Allahabad High Court will hear Wednesday a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The petition filed on January 8 by Ayodhya residents Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad will be heard by the Lucknow bench of the high court.

(Source: PTI)