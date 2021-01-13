Live

Latest News: India Reports 15,968 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:45 AM , 13 Jan

India Reports 15,968 New COVID Cases

India reports 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 17,817 discharges and 202 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. This takes the total cases to 1,04,95,147, while active cases stand at 2,14,507. Meanwhile, total discharges have reached 1,01,29,111 and the death toll is at 1,51,529.

9:12 AM , 13 Jan

First Batch of Covaxin Enroute Delhi

Air India carries first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from Hyderabad to Delhi.

(Source: TOI)

8:39 AM , 13 Jan

Allahabad HC to Hear Plea Against Acquittal of Babri Mosque Demolition Accused

The Allahabad High Court will hear Wednesday a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The petition filed on January 8 by Ayodhya residents Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad will be heard by the Lucknow bench of the high court.

(Source: PTI)

8:33 AM , 13 Jan

FBI Opens 160 Case Files in Investigation of Storming of US Capitol

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US has opened 160 case files in its investigation of the storming at the Capitol Hill. The agency has received 100,000 videos and pictures as tips.

(Source: Reuters)

Published: 13 Jan 2021, 8:33 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!