Latest News: India Reports 15,968 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India Reports 15,968 New COVID Cases
India reports 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 17,817 discharges and 202 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. This takes the total cases to 1,04,95,147, while active cases stand at 2,14,507. Meanwhile, total discharges have reached 1,01,29,111 and the death toll is at 1,51,529.
First Batch of Covaxin Enroute Delhi
Air India carries first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from Hyderabad to Delhi.
(Source: TOI)
Allahabad HC to Hear Plea Against Acquittal of Babri Mosque Demolition Accused
The Allahabad High Court will hear Wednesday a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.
The petition filed on January 8 by Ayodhya residents Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad will be heard by the Lucknow bench of the high court.
(Source: PTI)
